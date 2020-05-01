Cuomo: School is closed
Cuomo: School is closed

Gov. Andrew Cuomo addresses the media on Thursday from the Red Room of the Capital in Albany. Commissioner of Health Dr. Howard Jucker listens on to his right. The governor announced schools in New York will be closed for the remainder of the academic year on Friday.

 Darren McGee, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Office

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that schools will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year.

The announcement was made during his daily briefing in Albany.

Schools statewide were closed March 18, and the governor extended the closing several times, the most recent extension was until May 15.

May 15 is also the date that the “NY Pause” order is set to expire. Cuomo has previously said that some regions of the state may be reopened at that time.

Also on Thursday, the State Education Department announced the cancellation of the Regents exams for August.

Students who had failed a Regents exam previously would tend to retake it in August. But the state in early April canceled the June Regents exams and told students that as long as they passed their Regents courses this year they would be exempt from the exams and still earn credit.

Check back to poststar.com for more details.

