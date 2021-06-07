Cuomo says schools can let kids go mask-free outside; seeks 70% vaccination rate to lift restrictions

Students and staff will have to wear masks indoors, but schools will have the option to allow students to take them off outdoors, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Cuomo also said on Monday that he will lift most of the COVID-19 restrictions once vaccination rates hit 70%.
School officials were thrown into a state of confusion on Friday, when state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker sent a letter to the CDC seeking whether the state could waive the requirement to wear masks.
Some people interpreted that to mean the state was doing away with the requirement for students and staff to wear masks.
However, Dan Fuller, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s deputy secretary for education, issued a statement on Sunday that masks were still required in schools — at least for Monday.
Cuomo said in his COVID-19 briefing on Monday that state officials spoke with the CDC, which is setting policy nationwide for states that have low and high positivity rates.
“They’re not going to change their guidance for several weeks,” Cuomo said. “In New York state, we’re going to modify the CDC guidance and allow schools to choose no mask outside for children.”
CDC officials are fine with that change, according to Cuomo.
He added this will bring the school rules in line with the guidance for camps, which did not require children to wear a mask when outside.
School officials initially had conflicting information.
“I have a lot of hours tied up in the weekend, trying to interpret what the message was. We believed that we had more autonomy than we did,” said Queensbury Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon.
He said late on Monday afternoon that he is waiting for formal guidance from the state before sending a letter to parents but plans to lift the mask requirement for students outdoors.
Warrensburg Superintendent of Schools Superintendent John Goralski said his district did not make any changes on Monday because there was no directive from the state Education Department.
“It is my sincere hope that the governor and Dr. Zucker can get on the same page and provide clear guidance to schools. Not only for the remainder of this school year, but for the 2021-2022 school year as well,” Goralski said in an email.
Boosting vax rates
Cuomo reported that the overall positivity rate was 0.66%. The seven-day average is at 0.51% — which is a new record low for the 10th consecutive day. Cuomo said the state has made a lot of progress from January, when it was at 8%.
“We have never been in a better position vis a vis COVID than we are today. I have such respect for the actions of New Yorkers because New Yorkers are the one who determine the positivity rate … and they have done a fantastic job,” he said.
The state has administered about 19.5 million vaccinations. About 10.9 million have received at least one dose and about 9 million are fully vaccinated, according to Cuomo.
“We have done more shots in arms than any other big state in the country,” he said.
The state is at a vaccination rate of 68.6% overall. Cuomo said he wants that to increase to 70% in order to lift the capacity limits, social distancing requirements, enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocol, health screening and contract tracing.
“Masks will only be required as recommended by the CDC. There still will be some institutional guidelines, large venues schools, public transportation, hospitality, nursing homes, but we hit 70%, we’ll be back to life as normal, or as normal as you can be post-COVID,” he said.
However, the pace of vaccination has slowed.
“We don’t have enough people coming into vaccination centers to justify having the centers open right now. We have centers open all day and two, three, four people show up,” he said.
The state is tracking vaccination rates by ZIP code, Cuomo said, so health officials know where to deploy resources.
Cuomo provided a list of the 175 ZIP codes that are in the bottom 10%. The Washington County town of Hampton, with a vaccination rate of 33.8%, is the only local community on the list.
Cuomo said the 12- to 17-year-old population is one segment where he would like to see vaccination rates increase. He said school districts should make a push to get those students vaccinated before the end of the year. That will make reopening schools in the fall much easier.
“Once summer vacation happens, they’re gone. They go home. They’re in the neighborhood. They go on vacation. They go to camp,” he said.
Cuomo said he has heard of one school district giving students the day off to get vaccinated.
In Queensbury, Superintendent Gannon said about two-thirds of the students at the high school ages 16 and up are fully vaccinated.
Local clinics
Warren County announced over the weekend that the state-run mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury will be included in a program in which people who get vaccinated will receive a free lottery ticket for a drawing to win up to $5 million. Those interested can book through am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/. Walk-ins are also accepted.
Washington County has five clinics scheduled this week. All will feature the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine:
- Tuesday: 4 to 6 p.m., Washington County municipal campus, 1153 Burgoyne Ave., Fort Edward;
- Wednesday: noon to 1 p.m., Hampton Town Hall, 2629 state Route 22A, Hampton;
- Wednesday: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Cambridge Central School, 24 South Park St., Cambridge;
- Thursday: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Granville Rescue Squad, 64 East Potter Ave., Granville;
- Saturday: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Washington County municipal campus, 1153 Burgoyne Ave., Fort Edward.
To schedule an appointment, call 518-746-2400. Only those 18 and older can participate.
Monday’s cases
- Warren County reported no new cases. There were five cases over the weekend for a total of 3,503 since the pandemic began. The county reported three additional recoveries on Monday for a total of 3,394. The county is monitoring 35 active cases and 32 are suffering from mild illness. Three people are hospitalized with moderate illness.
- Washington County reported three new cases over the weekend, for a total of 2,797 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. Three more people have recovered for a total of 2,753. There are six people ill — none of whom are hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported 18 new cases, for a total of 15,342 confirmed cases and 24 new recoveries, for a total of 15,123 recoveries. The county reported that 51 people currently ill and nine people are hospitalized — three fewer than Friday.
- Essex County reported one new case on Monday.
- Saratoga Hospital reported four coronavirus patients in house — a drop from nine on Friday.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported five coronavirus patients. One is active. Three are out of isolation and one is under investigation.
For Sunday, the most recent data that is available:
- The Capital Region reported 22 new cases for a positive test rate of 0.6%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 0% and a weekly average of 1%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 0% and a weekly average of 0.6%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 0.9% and a weekly average of 0.7%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0% and a weekly average of 0.1%.
- Statewide, 463 people tested positive for the virus, which is a positive test rate of 0.66%. A total of 799 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and nine people died.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.