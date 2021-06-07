Cuomo says schools can let kids go mask-free outside; seeks 70% vaccination rate to lift restrictions

“We have never been in a better position vis a vis COVID than we are today. I have such respect for the actions of New Yorkers because New Yorkers are the one who determine the positivity rate … and they have done a fantastic job,” he said.

The state has administered about 19.5 million vaccinations. About 10.9 million have received at least one dose and about 9 million are fully vaccinated, according to Cuomo.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have done more shots in arms than any other big state in the country,” he said.

The state is at a vaccination rate of 68.6% overall. Cuomo said he wants that to increase to 70% in order to lift the capacity limits, social distancing requirements, enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocol, health screening and contract tracing.

“Masks will only be required as recommended by the CDC. There still will be some institutional guidelines, large venues schools, public transportation, hospitality, nursing homes, but we hit 70%, we’ll be back to life as normal, or as normal as you can be post-COVID,” he said.

However, the pace of vaccination has slowed.