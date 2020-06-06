Cuomo says religious institutions can reopen at 25% capacity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday announced that religious institutions can reopen at 25% capacity, effectively immediately.

Cuomo said mosques, churches and temples must have congregants maintain social distancing.

He was prompted to accelerate the reopening schedule because of the good health data. The statewide death rate from COVID-19 was down to 35 — 26 in hospitals and 9 in nursing homes.

“We’d like to see nobody die in the state of New York ever, but this is really good news. Compared to where we were, this is a big sigh of relief,” he said.

Also, Cuomo said he is signing an executive order saying that the state will go after companies that are price gouging on the N95 masks and other personal protective equipment.

The price increased from 70 cents per mask before the pandemic to $7 during the pandemic, according to Cuomo.

Check back at poststar.com for updates.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.