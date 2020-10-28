Cuomo: Say "I love you" by staying home for Thanksgiving

One local school district is already emphasizing that. Lake George school officials posted a letter on the school website urging families to think carefully about their Thanksgiving plans.

“As the holiday travel season approaches, the Lake George Central School District administration would like to remind families about the New York state travel advisory and how it can impact your child’s ability to attend school,” they wrote.

They noted that if a child travels to a state on the quarantine list and does not quarantine, officials will remove the child from class as soon as they learn of the trip.

"It does not matter how your family travels (airplane, car, bus, train, etc.),” the letter said. “Once you return to New York, your entire family is expected to quarantine at home for 14 days regardless of a negative COVID-19 test. This means your child will not be allowed to attend in person classes for the entire quarantine period.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If a visitor comes to the household for Thanksgiving and later tests positive, the children in the household will not be allowed to go to school until they finish a 14-day quarantine, school officials added.