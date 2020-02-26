Cuomo responds to federal government's end to DSRIP Medicaid safety-net program payments

President Donald Trump and Gov. Andrew Cuomo are fighting over the Green Light Law, and it appears Medicaid subscribers are the ones who will pay the price for it.

“Health care should be beyond politics, and it is unconscionable that the federal administration is politicizing the lives of New Yorkers — primarily senior citizens,” Cuomo said in a press release Tuesday.

On Friday, the federal government denied the state’s request to extend its $8 billion Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment program. Therefore health care organizations across the state are expected to miss out on $625 million in funds to help Medicaid patients.

First established in 2014, DSRIP’s goal was to put federal funds toward preventative health care to reduce avoidable hospital use among Medicaid subscribers by 25% over five years. DSRIP ends March 31.

The idea was to steer patients away from visiting hospitals and getting services that don’t help or aren’t necessary.