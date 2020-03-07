Cuomo questions funding from feds to fight virus

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo prodded the state’s congressional delegation Friday to do a better job reeling in federal funding to help the state deal with the public health threat posed by coronavirus.

Cuomo told reporters it was “just another slight to the people of this state” that New York ended up with $35 million out of an $8 billion federal measure passed this week to respond to the virus, also known as COVID-19.

A total of $950 million from that sum is destined to support state and local health agencies, and Cuomo said it is “disconnected from reality” that New York is due to get $35 million of the total.

Cuomo argued the state and local governments are on the front lines in dealing with the effort to track down people who have come in contact with people who have tested positive for the virus and dealing with those who have returned home after visiting nations that have experienced outbreaks.

He did not single out by name any congressional members or New York’s two Democratic senators, Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. Several New York representatives released statements in recent days, praising the passage of the bipartisan measure in Washington.