Cuomo proposes waiving taxes on COVID-19 business relief funds

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announced he is proposing to waive taxes on funds that small businesses receive through a relief program.

Cuomo said applications for the COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program will be accepted as of June 10 for small businesses and small for-profit independent arts and cultural organizations, according to a news release.

The minimum grant award is $5,000 and maximum $50,000. The amount will be calculated based on a business’ annual gross receipts for 2019. The COVID-19 related expenses must have occurred between March 1, 2020 and April 1, 2021.

Eligible expenses can include payroll, commercial rent or mortgage payments, local property or school taxes, insurance and utility costs. Other covered expenses include personal protective equipment for workers' and consumers' health and safety; heating, ventilation and air conditioning costs; machinery or equipment costs; and supplies needed to comply with COVID-19 protocols.

For more information, visit esd.ny.gov.

