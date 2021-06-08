Cuomo proposes waiving taxes on COVID-19 business relief funds

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announced he is proposing to waive taxes on funds that small businesses receive through a relief program.
Cuomo said applications for the COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program will be accepted as of June 10 for small businesses and small for-profit independent arts and cultural organizations, according to a news release.
The minimum grant award is $5,000 and maximum $50,000. The amount will be calculated based on a business’ annual gross receipts for 2019. The COVID-19 related expenses must have occurred between March 1, 2020 and April 1, 2021.
Eligible expenses can include payroll, commercial rent or mortgage payments, local property or school taxes, insurance and utility costs. Other covered expenses include personal protective equipment for workers' and consumers' health and safety; heating, ventilation and air conditioning costs; machinery or equipment costs; and supplies needed to comply with COVID-19 protocols.
For more information, visit esd.ny.gov.
Tuesday’s cases
- Warren County reported one new case, for a total of 3,504 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. Two people recovered, for a total of 3,396 recoveries. There are 34 individuals ill — 31 with mild illness and three are hospitalized with moderate illness.
- Washington County reported three new cases, for a total of 2,800 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and two new recoveries, for a total of 2,755 recoveries. There were nine people ill and one person is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported five new cases and five recoveries. The number of people currently ill remains at 51 and nine are still hospitalized.
- Essex County reported no new cases.
- Saratoga Hospital reported three coronavirus patients.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported five coronavirus patients. Three are out of isolation and no one is in the intensive care unit.
For Monday, the most recent data that is available:
- The Capital Region reported 15 new cases, a positive test rate of 0.4%, which kept the weekly average flat at 0.6%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 0%, which lowered the weekly average to 0.8%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 0.8%, which lowered the weekly average to 0.5%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 0.8%, which kept the weekly average at 0.7%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0.8%, which increased the weekly average to 0.2%.
- Statewide, 442 people tested positive for the virus, a positivity rate of 0.61%. The seven-day average increased to a new low of 0.51%. A total of 796 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 14 people died.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.