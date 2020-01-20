Cuomo pitches update to state flag with addition of 'e pluribus unum'

ALBANY — For the past decade, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found numerous opportunities to salt his speeches with the national motto — "e pluribus unum," a Latin phrase meaning "out of many, one."

For the initial string of mentions, Cuomo used the phrase in an uplifting, inspirational way, suggesting the sturdiness of "e pluribus unum" remained relevant at a time of significant national strife and division.

STITCHED IN

More recently, he has used it not just as a rallying theme in calls for unity but also to contrast his style of leadership with that of President Donald Trump, the man he labeled the "great divider in chief" during a 2018 church service.

Now, Cuomo says he intends to pass legislation that would stitch the words "E Pluribus Unum" onto New York's official state flag.

The phrase would join the only other word on the flag — "Excelsior," a Latin word meaning of high quality.

QUESTION OF PRIORITIES

Cuomo broached the proposal in his annual State of the State speech, prompting some lawmakers to question his priorities in a year when the state treasury faces a $6.1 billion budget deficit and many are debating criminal justice policy.