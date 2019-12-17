Cuomo pitches Styrofoam ban on single-use food containers, packing peanuts

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is going after single-use Styrofoam containers in his fifth proposal of his 2020 state of the state agenda announced on Tuesday.

The proposal also bans the sale of expanded polystyrene packaging materials known as packing peanuts. Additionally, the bill would authorize the Department of Environmental Conservation to review and take action to limit or ban other packaging material upon a finding of environmental impact. This would be the strongest statewide ban in the United States and would go into effect by Jan. 1, 2022.

The new legislation will:

• Ban the distribution and use of expanded polystyrene foam containers used for prepared foods or beverages served by food service establishments, including restaurants, caterers, food trucks, retail food stores, delis and grocery stores.

• Ban the sale of polystyrene loose fill packaging, commonly known as packing peanuts.

• Authorize the State Department of Environmental Conservation to take additional action to limit or ban other packaging material upon a finding of environmental impact.