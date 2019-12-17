Cuomo pitches Styrofoam ban on single-use food containers, packing peanuts

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is going after single-use Styrofoam containers in his fifth proposal of his 2020 state of the state agenda announced on Tuesday.
The proposal also bans the sale of expanded polystyrene packaging materials known as packing peanuts. Additionally, the bill would authorize the Department of Environmental Conservation to review and take action to limit or ban other packaging material upon a finding of environmental impact. This would be the strongest statewide ban in the United States and would go into effect by Jan. 1, 2022.
The new legislation will:
• Ban the distribution and use of expanded polystyrene foam containers used for prepared foods or beverages served by food service establishments, including restaurants, caterers, food trucks, retail food stores, delis and grocery stores.
• Ban the sale of polystyrene loose fill packaging, commonly known as packing peanuts.
• Authorize the State Department of Environmental Conservation to take additional action to limit or ban other packaging material upon a finding of environmental impact.
The ban exempts prepackaged food sealed prior to receipt at a restaurant or food service establishment, as well as packaging for uncooked or raw meat, fish or eggs. Violators will be penalized with a fine starting at $250. Second, third and fourth violations will be fined $500, $1,000 and $2,000 respectively.
"Styrofoam is one of the most common pollutants and a public health hazard that impacts humans and the environment alike," Gov. Cuomo said. "From take-out containers to packing peanuts, this material is everywhere and it will continue to pollute our waters and harm our wildlife for generations to come if we do not act. With this proposal, we can build on our nation-leading initiatives to protect the environment and move New York another step closer to a greener, more sustainable future."
Earlier in the day, the governor proposed closing a loophole in New York law that often prevents prosecutors from bringing rape charges when victims become drunk of their own volition as his fourth proposal state of the state agenda.
Last year, the governor succeeded in banning single-use plastic bags.