Cuomo: People in public must wear face covering in New York

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced during his daily briefing that all people in New York state must wear a mask or face covering while in public.

The executive order comes amid a steady death toll in the state due to the coronavirus outbreak. In the past 24 hours, 752 deaths were reported statewide, Cuomo said.

The order includes all people in public in New York and they must have a mask or mouth/nose covering and the covering must be worn in situations where one can't maintain social distancing, identified as less than 6 feet from another person.

The order will take hold after a grace period of three days to allow for compliance.

Cuomo said those violating the order may face a civil penalty for not complying, but no mention of what the penalty would be has been determined.

Earlier in the day, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced all people must wear a face covering while grocery shopping.

Check back to poststar.com for more details about the executive order.

