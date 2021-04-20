Cuomo on COVID-19: 'Continue practicing safe behaviors'

Don’t get cocky, Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned a day after he said that the state was ready to reopen.
"New York state is making progress in the fight against COVID-19, but we have to remember not to get cocky — this pandemic isn't over yet and it's important to continue practicing safe behaviors so we don't lose the hard-earned gains we've made," Cuomo said. "Wash your hands, wear a mask and stay socially distanced not just for your own safety, but to protect your fellow New Yorkers.”
On Tuesday, it was announced that the statewide seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 2.8%, the lowest since Nov. 12. More importantly, there were only 823 patients in intensive care due to COVID throughout the state, the fewest since Dec. 3. Intubations dropped to 504, the lowest since Dec. 7.
Cuomo said New Yorkers can now see the light at the end of the tunnel, thanks to the vaccine, but that residents need to act safely awhile longer to give everyone time to get vaccinated.
“We're working 24/7 to vaccinate residents and their families across the state, including opening new vaccination sites and expanding eligibility,” he said. “We can get to the light at the end of the tunnel together, but it's going to take more effort on New Yorkers' part to defeat the COVID beast for good."
Prison update
One more inmate has tested positive at the state-run Washington Correctional Facility in Fort Ann, and a total of eight are still ill. There have been 87 cases since the pandemic began.
There are still two inmates ill at the Great Meadow Correctional Facility, the maximum security state prison in Fort Ann. There have been a total of 165 cases there since the pandemic began.
School cases
South Glens Falls Central School District reported one case, a member of the high school community who was last in the building on April 16.
Warrensburg Central School District reported one case, teacher or staff member who was last in the building Wednesday. A student tested positive Sunday after last being in the building Wednesday as well. That student was the third student to test positive last week.
Tuesday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 14 new cases, for a total of 3,269 confirmed cases. The county reported 12 recoveries, for a total of 3,095 recoveries among confirmed cases. A total of 107 residents are currently ill, including seven who are hospitalized, one more than Monday. One patient is critically ill and the other six are moderately ill. Two other residents are moderately ill but not hospitalized.
- Washington County reported numbers for Monday and Tuesday: 14 new cases, for a total of 2,557 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 21 recoveries, for a total of 2,440 recoveries. There are 79 people ill, and four of them are hospitalized, one fewer than Sunday.
- Saratoga County reported 23 new cases, for a total of 14,477 confirmed cases. The county also reported 104 recoveries, for a total of 14,026 recoveries. There are 290 people currently ill and 18 are hospitalized, one more than Monday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: three village of Corinth residents (for a total of six) and two Northumberland residents (for a total of 15).
- Still ill: 12 town of Corinth residents, three village of Corinth residents, two Hadley residents, 29 Moreau residents, 13 Northumberland residents, six town of Saratoga residents, one Schuylerville resident, 15 South Glens Falls residents and 54 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: two town of Corinth residents, eight Moreau residents, one town of Saratoga resident, one Schuylerville resident, three South Glens Falls residents and 17 Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported two new cases.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 14 coronavirus patients, the same as Monday. One person is in intensive care and two people are no longer contagious, but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 14 coronavirus patients, up from 11 Monday.
On Monday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 142 new cases, a positive test rate of 3.4%, which kept the weekly average at 2.2%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.4%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.8%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 1.5%, which decreased the weekly average to 2%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 2.1%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.4%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 1.3%, which increased the weekly average to 1.1%.
- Statewide, 3,922 tested positive for the virus on Monday, a positive test rate of 3.37%. A total of 3,873 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 45 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.