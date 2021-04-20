Cuomo on COVID-19: 'Continue practicing safe behaviors'

Don’t get cocky, Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned a day after he said that the state was ready to reopen.

"New York state is making progress in the fight against COVID-19, but we have to remember not to get cocky — this pandemic isn't over yet and it's important to continue practicing safe behaviors so we don't lose the hard-earned gains we've made," Cuomo said. "Wash your hands, wear a mask and stay socially distanced not just for your own safety, but to protect your fellow New Yorkers.”

On Tuesday, it was announced that the statewide seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 2.8%, the lowest since Nov. 12. More importantly, there were only 823 patients in intensive care due to COVID throughout the state, the fewest since Dec. 3. Intubations dropped to 504, the lowest since Dec. 7.

Cuomo said New Yorkers can now see the light at the end of the tunnel, thanks to the vaccine, but that residents need to act safely awhile longer to give everyone time to get vaccinated.

“We're working 24/7 to vaccinate residents and their families across the state, including opening new vaccination sites and expanding eligibility,” he said. “We can get to the light at the end of the tunnel together, but it's going to take more effort on New Yorkers' part to defeat the COVID beast for good."