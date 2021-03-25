Cuomo: Nursing home visits can begin, effective immediately

The rule now is that if a resident tests positive, visitation should be paused while the nursing home tests everyone in the facility. If no one else tests positive, or no more than two others who live in the same unit as the first person who tested positive, visits to the rest of the facility can resume. But if there are cases in two or more units, the nursing home must stop visitation for everyone, including vaccinated residents, until the end of the outbreak.

The new guidance also drops the requirement for visitors to get tested before each visit, which forced many people to visit infrequently even if their loved one's nursing home could allow visitors. Tests had to be taken within 72 hours of the visit, and some visitors had difficulty getting results in time for the visit.

The state is now directing nursing homes to simply encourage testing. "Visitors should not be required to be tested or vaccinated (or show proof of such) as a condition of visitation," the new guidance says.

The state also emphasized that compassionate care visits can be allowed at any time, regardless of outbreaks and other concerns, and defined those at length.