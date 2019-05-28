LAKE GEORGE — Village Mayor Robert Blais said Gov. Andrew Cuomo will not attend the grand opening ceremony Wednesday for the Charles R. Wood Park.
The ceremony has been scheduled for 11 a.m.
Blais had said last week that Cuomo had been invited and he had hoped that the governor would attend and share some good news of additional state funding to build the village’s new $24 million-plus wastewater treatment plant.
The governor is not able to come but has sent a letter, according to Blais.
However, Blais remained hopeful that the state would provide some more grant funding. He said Tuesday that state officials called for a third time seeking more information about the plant, including the tax impact to local residents and businesses if the village has to bond about $17 million of the cost. The village has obtained only about $6.7 million in grant funding so far. Village officials provided the information.
Lake George is under a consent order from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to replace the 1930s-era plant because it releases an excessive amount of nitrates, which can cause algal blooms that degrade the water quality of the lake. The new plant must be operational by August 2021.
The public is welcome to attend the dedication ceremony.
The 24-acre park, formerly Gaslight Village, was purchased from the Charles R. Wood Foundation by the Fund for Lake George, the Lake George Association, the Lake George Land Conservancy, the town and village of Lake George and Warren County about 10 years ago.
The village bought out the town’s interest in the property, according to a news release.
The park has hosted concerts, the Adirondack Wine and Food Festival, Americade, a circus and other events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Not a surprise that the governor will not make an appearance.
"Blais remained hopeful that the state would provide some more grant funding"
I could be 'hopeful' that I would never have an accident nor require an expensive medical operation, but I am 'responsible' enough to plan for it instead ...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.