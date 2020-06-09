Cuomo nominates full slate for APA board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RAY BROOK – Conservation and recreation advocates are expressing their pleasure with Gov. Andrew Cuomo for nominating a full slate of candidates for the Adirondack Park Agency’s decision-making board.

The new slate is expected to be approved by the state Senate this week as the Legislature returns to address police brutality and accountability.

Currently, the APA board has no chairperson. Of the eight citizen members of the APA board, nominations are needed to fill three vacant seats, four expired terms and one seat whose term expires at the end of this month.

“We urged Governor Cuomo and the Senate to appoint and confirm a full and diverse slate that combined new and returning candidates including conservationists with experience in land use, planning, environmental science, wilderness management and conservation law, who would together improve the Park Agency,” said Adirondack Council Executive Director William C. Janeway. “We are thankful. No one got everything they wanted, but everyone benefits from a full board with diversity and that is what we got.”