Cuomo nominates full slate for APA board

RAY BROOK – Conservation and recreation advocates are expressing their pleasure with Gov. Andrew Cuomo for nominating a full slate of candidates for the Adirondack Park Agency’s decision-making board.
The new slate is expected to be approved by the state Senate this week as the Legislature returns to address police brutality and accountability.
Currently, the APA board has no chairperson. Of the eight citizen members of the APA board, nominations are needed to fill three vacant seats, four expired terms and one seat whose term expires at the end of this month.
“We urged Governor Cuomo and the Senate to appoint and confirm a full and diverse slate that combined new and returning candidates including conservationists with experience in land use, planning, environmental science, wilderness management and conservation law, who would together improve the Park Agency,” said Adirondack Council Executive Director William C. Janeway. “We are thankful. No one got everything they wanted, but everyone benefits from a full board with diversity and that is what we got.”
“This is much improved over the options the Senate was given in 2019, which was an incomplete slate of candidates,” said Michael Barrett, Executive Director of the Adirondack Mountain Club. “Last year’s list contained some good people, but it was not possible to judge how the whole board would look. This time is different. This list contains people with many of the skills that we were hoping to see on the board, and we look forward to working with them all to sustain the success of the Adirondack Park for everyone.”
Nominated were environmental scientist Zoe Smith; former Supervisor for the town of Fine Mark Hall; Supervisor for Johnsburg Andrea Hogan; Lake Placid resort owner Art Lussi; former Lake Pleasant Supervisor Dan Wilt; recently retired former Central New York Regional Director for the Department of Environmental Conservation, and lawyer Ken Lynch.
Renominated to a new term was Elk Lake Lodge owner and environmental philanthropist John Ernst. Wilderness preservation author and college professor Chad Dawson’s term doesn’t expire until June 30.
“Despite difficult times, we thank the governor for listening to the Adirondack environmental groups and offering an improved full slate of candidates,” said Ben Mastaitis, chairman of ADK’s Conservation Committee.
