Cuomo: New York's COVID-19 test rate hits new low

New York’s COVID-19 positive test rate has hit a new low, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday.

A total of 128,002 tests were administered statewide on Wednesday, the most recent day statewide data is available. Just 565 results came back positive for COVID-19, a positive test rate of 0.44%.

“COVID rates across the state have never been lower and hospitalizations are under 1,000 for the first time in eight months, all while businesses are reopening and people are coming back together again,” Cuomo said in a statement.

The state’s seven-day positive test rate currently stands at 0.6% following 59 consecutive days of decline.

Cuomo attributed the declining numbers to the state’s vaccinations efforts and encouraged all New Yorkers to get the shot if they haven’t done so already.

More than 10.7 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Thursday morning. That’s the equivalent to 54% of the state’s population, according to the state’s vaccine tracker.

In Warren County, 35,785 residents have completed the vaccine series, more than half of the county’s population of 64,000, according to the tracker.

