Cuomo: New York's COVID-19 test rate hits new low

New York’s COVID-19 positive test rate has hit a new low, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday.
A total of 128,002 tests were administered statewide on Wednesday, the most recent day statewide data is available. Just 565 results came back positive for COVID-19, a positive test rate of 0.44%.
“COVID rates across the state have never been lower and hospitalizations are under 1,000 for the first time in eight months, all while businesses are reopening and people are coming back together again,” Cuomo said in a statement.
The state’s seven-day positive test rate currently stands at 0.6% following 59 consecutive days of decline.
Cuomo attributed the declining numbers to the state’s vaccinations efforts and encouraged all New Yorkers to get the shot if they haven’t done so already.
More than 10.7 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Thursday morning. That’s the equivalent to 54% of the state’s population, according to the state’s vaccine tracker.
In Warren County, 35,785 residents have completed the vaccine series, more than half of the county’s population of 64,000, according to the tracker.
Saratoga County has seen similar success in its vaccination efforts. A total of 123,821 residents in the county have been fully vaccinated as of Thursday morning, just over half of the county's population of 230,000.
But Washington County continues to lag behind.
Just 26,597 residents have been fully vaccinated in the county, less than half of the county’s 61,197 total populations, according to the tracker.
“The vaccines are safe, free, and effective, period, and the sooner we get each and every eligible New Yorker vaccinated, the sooner we can finish off this pandemic once and for all," Cuomo said.
Thursday’s statistics
- Warren County reported five new cases, for a total of 3,496 confirmed cases. Two people recovered, for a total of 3,392 confirmed recoveries among known cases. A total of 36 people in the county are still sick, including three who are hospitalized with a moderate illness, an increase of one since Wednesday. The remaining 33 cases involve a mild illness.
- Washington County reported its numbers from Wednesday: One new case, for a total of 2,794 confirmed cases. Two people recovered, for a total of 2,737 confirmed cases. A total of 19 people in the county were still ill. No one was hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported six new cases, for a total of 15,316 confirmed cases. The county reported now additional recoveries. A total of 15,088 people have recovered since the pandemic began. A total of 62 people were ill with COVID-19, including 10 who were hospitalized.
- Essex County had not reported its numbers at of 5 p.m.
- Glens Falls Hospital had five COVID-19-related hospitalizations, one more than Wednesday. None are in intensive care and three are out of isolation.
- Saratoga Hospital reported nine COVID-19 related hospitalizations, two more since Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 20 new cases, a positive test rate of 0.5%, which decreased the weekly average of 0.7%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 2%, which increased the weekly average to 1.1%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 0.2%, which decreased the weekly average to 0.9%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 0.7%, which kept the weekly average at 0.9%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0% and a weekly average of 0.3%.
- Statewide, 565 people tested positive for COVID-19, a positive test rate of 0.44%. A total of 970 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 10 people died.
