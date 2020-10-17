Cuomo: Movie theaters can reopen Oct. 23

Movie theaters in the state outside of New York City will be allowed to reopen with limited capacity beginning next Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.

Theaters will only be allowed to operate with 25% capacity or no more than 50 people per auditorium, Cuomo said during a coronavirus briefing in New York City, where he criticized the federal government’s response to the pandemic and unveiled a new strategy to contain the virus' spread.

Only theaters in counties with an infection rate below 2% over a 14-day period will be allowed to reopen, and masks would be mandatory except when eating or drinking.

There will be assigned seating.

Movie theaters in the state have been closed since March, when the state shutdown in order to contain the spread of the virus. They’ve remained closed ever since, even as theaters in neighboring states like New Jersey and Connecticut have been allowed to reopen.

Cuomo, however, remained hesitant to reopen movie theaters in the past, citing concerns about an increase in transmission.

The governor also announced the state will be taking a new approach to contain the spread of the virus.