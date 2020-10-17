Cuomo: Movie theaters can reopen Oct. 23

Movie theaters in the state outside of New York City will be allowed to reopen with limited capacity beginning next Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.
Theaters will only be allowed to operate with 25% capacity or no more than 50 people per auditorium, Cuomo said during a coronavirus briefing in New York City, where he criticized the federal government’s response to the pandemic and unveiled a new strategy to contain the virus' spread.
Only theaters in counties with an infection rate below 2% over a 14-day period will be allowed to reopen, and masks would be mandatory except when eating or drinking.
There will be assigned seating.
Movie theaters in the state have been closed since March, when the state shutdown in order to contain the spread of the virus. They’ve remained closed ever since, even as theaters in neighboring states like New Jersey and Connecticut have been allowed to reopen.
Cuomo, however, remained hesitant to reopen movie theaters in the past, citing concerns about an increase in transmission.
The governor also announced the state will be taking a new approach to contain the spread of the virus.
Rather than a regional or statewide approach like those that have been utilized since the outbreak began, the state will be applying a “micro-cluster” strategy, similar to the one currently in place in 20 hot spots located mostly in New York City and parts of the Hudson Valley, where the virus has been surging in recent weeks.
The new approach will use detailed data to identify COVID clusters, which will allow officials to take necessary action to contain the spread of the virus in areas where cases are surging without impacting other parts of the state where the infection rate remains low.
“We actually have data that is so specific we can’t show it because it will violate privacy laws,” Cuomo said.
Cuomo also criticized the federal government’s response to the pandemic and accused President Donald Trump of dividing the nation, which he said led to the virus spreading.
“The federal government abdicated responsibility,” he said.
This story will be updated. Check back later at poststar.com.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
