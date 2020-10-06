Cuomo 'more and more concerned' about schools

The Capital Region reported a total of 40 new cases, for a positive test rate of 1%. Those cases were from Monday, the most recent day for which data was available.

On Monday, Warren County’s positive test rate was 1%. Three other counties were above 1%, which is considered the tipping point to not keeping the virus under control. They are: Greene County, with five new cases and a positive test rate of 3.9%; Albany County, with 17 new cases and a positive test rate of 1.6%, and Rensselaer County, with seven new cases and a positive test rate of 1.7%.

Statewide, 1,393 people tested positive Monday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 1.45%. The hot spots had a positive test rate of 5.5%, and the rest of the state without hot spots had a positive test rate of 1.2%.

There were 705 people hospitalized throughout the state with coronavirus Monday, and nine people died.

