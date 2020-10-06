Cuomo 'more and more concerned' about schools

As coronavirus clusters pop up around the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo began targeted shutdowns and urged every New Yorker to wear a mask in public while avoiding large gatherings.
“’We’re tired of wearing masks?’ Well, COVID isn’t tired,” he said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
He also spoke of grave concerns about schools.
“I am more and more concerned about schools, the more experience we have. The more we get into this, the more important I think it is for schools to do random testing,” he said. “Not only do you have young people in schools but you have teachers. I want to make sure we’re protecting all lives.”
He is requiring testing, starting next week, at schools near the state's hot spots. No hot spot is near the Capital Region.
In addition, he added New Mexico to the state’s quarantine list. Travelers coming from New Mexico must quarantine for 14 days once they reach New York state.
Also on Tuesday:
- Warren County reported three new cases: an employee who collected groceries for the Route 9 Walmart curbside delivery service, which Warren County announced late Monday, and two cases in which people who attended a school and tested positive have now spread the virus to others. The two new people testing positive are not students or teachers. There have now been 370 confirmed cases since March. No one new recovered Tuesday. There are 24 people currently ill, none of whom are hospitalized.
- Washington County reported one new case, for a total of 298 cases since March, and two new recoveries, for a total of 273 recoveries. There are 12 people currently ill, one of whom is hospitalized. Washington County warned that the recent new cases are from “community transmission” and urged people to wear masks, wash their hands and socially distance.
- Saratoga County reported three people tested positive, for a total of 1,108 confirmed cases since March. Four more people recovered, for a total of 1,017 recoveries. There are 74 people currently ill, six of whom are hospitalized.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, there were no new cases Tuesday. Still ill: one Corinth resident, six Moreau residents, one Northumberland resident, one town of Saratoga resident, six South Glens Falls residents and six Wilton residents. Recovered: one Wilton resident.
- Essex County reported one new case. An inmate tested positive. In addition, one ill person not connected to the Essex Center outbreak has been hospitalized. Four people are now hospitalized, including three Essex Center nursing home residents.
- Saratoga Hospital reported four coronavirus patients Tuesday, and Glens Falls Hospital reported that it has no patients with coronavirus.
The Capital Region reported a total of 40 new cases, for a positive test rate of 1%. Those cases were from Monday, the most recent day for which data was available.
On Monday, Warren County’s positive test rate was 1%. Three other counties were above 1%, which is considered the tipping point to not keeping the virus under control. They are: Greene County, with five new cases and a positive test rate of 3.9%; Albany County, with 17 new cases and a positive test rate of 1.6%, and Rensselaer County, with seven new cases and a positive test rate of 1.7%.
Statewide, 1,393 people tested positive Monday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 1.45%. The hot spots had a positive test rate of 5.5%, and the rest of the state without hot spots had a positive test rate of 1.2%.
There were 705 people hospitalized throughout the state with coronavirus Monday, and nine people died.
