Cuomo mandates COVID vaccine for health care workers

All health care workers in New York state will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 27, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday.

The directive applies to staff at hospital and long-term care facilities including nursing homes, adult care and other congregate care settings. The state Department of Health will direct these institutions to develop and implement policies requiring these vaccinations, with limited exceptions for people with religious or medical reasons, according to a news release.

About 75% of the roughly 450,000 hospital workers, 74% of the 30,000 adult care workers and 68% of the 145,500 nursing home workers have completed their vaccine series.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cuomo said this mandate is needed with the spread of the delta variant and new cases up over 1,000 in the last six weeks.

“Our healthcare heroes led the battle against the virus, and now we need them to lead the battle between the variant and the vaccine,” he said in a news release.

In addition, Cuomo announced that the state Department of Health has authorized a third COVID-19 dose for individuals with compromised immune systems.

Eligible New Yorkers can receive their third dose 28 days after the completion of their two-dose vaccine series, effective immediately.

Love 5 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 7

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.