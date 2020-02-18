Cuomo: Little rose above negativity

SARANAC LAKE — Gov. Andrew Cuomo again honored outgoing state Sen. Betty Little for her years of public service Sunday.

Cuomo was in town to promote a snowmobiling weekend on March 14 and 15, designed to entice out-of-state visitors to try out the state’s snowmobile trail network. At a press conference at the Hotel Saranac, he held up his nearly decade-long working relationship with Little as an example of how politicians can reach across the aisle to make progress. Cuomo also honored Little during his annual State of the State address last month.

Little, R-Queensbury, is retiring Dec. 31 after serving in the state Senate since 2003. She previously served seven years in the state Assembly, and before that on the Warren County Board of Supervisors, as a member of the Queensbury town recreation commission, and as a teacher in both Long Island and Queensbury. She will turn 80 this September.

Cuomo said the North Country has had a “tremendous advocate” in Little.

“We are in a crazy world of politics right now. Everything is hyper-partisan and hyper-political,” he said. “There’s no discussion. It’s all yelling; it’s all pointing fingers and yelling.