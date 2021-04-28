 Skip to main content
Cuomo lifts curfew for outdoor seating at restaurants starting May 17
Cuomo lifts curfew for outdoor seating at restaurants starting May 17

Cuomo lifts curfew for outdoor seating at restaurants starting May 17

Adirondack Pub & Brewery General Manager Andrew Miller, right, and waitress Samantha Ballard enjoy their lunches in the Lake George restaurant’s outdoor seating area in this June 2020 file photo. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that he is lifting the midnight curfew for restaurants with outdoor dining effective May 17. The curfew for indoor dining will be lifted on May 31.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

The state will end the midnight curfew for outdoor dining areas beginning on May 17, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday.

The curfew for indoor dining areas will end starting on May 31.

Also, the 1 a.m. curfew for catered events where attendees have provided proof of vaccination status or a recent negative COVID-19 test will be lifted beginning on May 17 and the curfew for all events will be lifted on May 31.

In addition, catered events at residences can resume above the gathering limit of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors effective May 3 as long as they are staffed by a professional, licensed caterer, permitted by the respective locality or municipality, and strictly adhere to health and safety guidance, including social and event gathering limits, masks, and social distancing, according to a news release.

People in New York City will be allowed to sit at bars beginning on May 3.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

