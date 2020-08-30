Cuomo: K-12 schools, get ready for virus spikes

As SUNY Oneonta went to distance learning for two weeks after a spike in coronavirus cases, Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned that K-12 school administrators should be ready to test their students.
“I think the colleges are the canary in the coal mine. I think what we're seeing at colleges, we're going to see at the K-12 setting when those schools start to reopen,” he said a conference call Sunday.
He urged K-12 school administrators to delay opening if they aren’t ready to handle a spike in cases.
“Look at the colleges. Look at what's going on,” he said. “Err on the side of caution. If you're not ready, better you start when you are ready.”
He noted that it’s not enough to simply have a plan “on paper” that calls for testing if cases start to spike. Administrators must be able to actually get people tested, he said.
“Be in a position to actually implement the plan,” he said. “Everybody is anxious to get back to school. I get it. But everybody should be anxious to get back to a safe school, right?”
State officials deployed rapid testing machines to SUNY Oneonta and the Western New York region, in response to spikes in both areas. The machines can deliver results in as little as 15 minutes.
Also on Sunday:
- Warren County reported no new cases and no new recoveries. There are eight people still sick, all mildly, and no one is hospitalized.
- Washington County reported no new cases and no new recoveries. There are three people still sick, and no one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County does not report publicly on weekends, but told the state that 10 people tested positive, a 0.9% positive test rate.
- Essex County did not report Sunday, but told the state that two more people tested positive, a 1.1% positive test rate.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 28 people tested positive Saturday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 0.6%. The top counties for new cases were Saratoga and Albany counties, with 10 new cases each, and Schenectady County with five cases. Every county in the region had a positive test rate below 1%, the threshold for keeping the virus under control.
- Statewide, 698 people tested positive Saturday, the latest day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 0.69%, mostly due to the new high number of tests — 100,022 test results were reported to the state Saturday. At early summer, the state had 50,000 to 60,000 test results each day, but testing has increased steadily this month.
- There were 429 people hospitalized throughout the state with coronavirus Saturday, and eight people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates
-
New York State has lowest-ever number of people testing positive for COVID
-
Saratoga County looks at potential COVID exposures
-
Cuomo: Gyms still can't reopen and no decision on schools yet
- 229 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.