Cuomo: K-12 schools, get ready for virus spikes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As SUNY Oneonta went to distance learning for two weeks after a spike in coronavirus cases, Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned that K-12 school administrators should be ready to test their students.

“I think the colleges are the canary in the coal mine. I think what we're seeing at colleges, we're going to see at the K-12 setting when those schools start to reopen,” he said a conference call Sunday.

He urged K-12 school administrators to delay opening if they aren’t ready to handle a spike in cases.

“Look at the colleges. Look at what's going on,” he said. “Err on the side of caution. If you're not ready, better you start when you are ready.”

He noted that it’s not enough to simply have a plan “on paper” that calls for testing if cases start to spike. Administrators must be able to actually get people tested, he said.

“Be in a position to actually implement the plan,” he said. “Everybody is anxious to get back to school. I get it. But everybody should be anxious to get back to a safe school, right?”

State officials deployed rapid testing machines to SUNY Oneonta and the Western New York region, in response to spikes in both areas. The machines can deliver results in as little as 15 minutes.