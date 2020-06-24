Cuomo: Indoor rec might be high-risk due to AC

Indoor recreation sites that use air conditioning might spread coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
Speaking at his first public session in a week, he sought to clarify what can be done when regions reach Phase 4. The Capital Region is on track to reach Phase 4 on July 1; Essex County and the rest of the North Country region is expected to reach it on Friday.
In Phase 4, outdoor recreation such as zoos and agritourism will be able to reopen. Museums and aquariums will also be able reopen, at 25% capacity. Churches will be allowed to go from 25% capacity to 33% capacity, and groups of up to 50 people will be able to gather for socializing, although they must follow social distancing rules.
What won’t open right away: indoor movie theaters, gyms and fitness centers, and malls.
“We’re looking at what happened in other states,” Cuomo said. “That air conditioning may not be cleansing the air of the virus, just recirculating the virus. As soon as we get more data we will make an informed decision.”
Also on Wednesday:
- Warren County continued to report no new cases, with just one person mildly ill and no one hospitalized.
- Washington County reported one person tested positive, for a total of 214 confirmed cases since the outbreak began. Two people are ill and no one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported two more people tested positive, for a total of 539 confirmed cases. One more person recovered, for a total of 499 recoveries. There are 24 people ill and one person is hospitalized.
- Essex County reported no new cases, with two people still ill and no one hospitalized.
- The Capital Region had a total of six new cases, a significant reduction from the 20-plus cases in recent days. Statewide, 581 people tested positive Tuesday.
- Both Saratoga Hospital and Glens Falls Hospital reported no coronavirus patients.
- Statewide, 1,071 people were hospitalized with coronavirus Tuesday and 17 people died, including five people in nursing homes.
The continuing decrease in hospitalizations and new cases is a good sign, Cuomo said.
“All the numbers are good. What we’re doing works,” he said. “The phased reopening by data works.”
Kathleen Moore
