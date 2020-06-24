Cuomo: Indoor rec might be high-risk due to AC

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Indoor recreation sites that use air conditioning might spread coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Speaking at his first public session in a week, he sought to clarify what can be done when regions reach Phase 4. The Capital Region is on track to reach Phase 4 on July 1; Essex County and the rest of the North Country region is expected to reach it on Friday.

In Phase 4, outdoor recreation such as zoos and agritourism will be able to reopen. Museums and aquariums will also be able reopen, at 25% capacity. Churches will be allowed to go from 25% capacity to 33% capacity, and groups of up to 50 people will be able to gather for socializing, although they must follow social distancing rules.

What won’t open right away: indoor movie theaters, gyms and fitness centers, and malls.

“We’re looking at what happened in other states,” Cuomo said. “That air conditioning may not be cleansing the air of the virus, just recirculating the virus. As soon as we get more data we will make an informed decision.”

Also on Wednesday: