Cuomo: Gyms still can't reopen and no decision on schools yet

Gyms can’t open any time soon, but the state has reached a new low in the number of people in intensive care with coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a conference call Thursday.

There were 132 people in intensive care, the lowest number since March 16.

Cuomo did not announce a decision on whether schools could reopen for in-person classes, which he has promised to announce sometime this week.

He continued to focus on keeping closed places like gyms, which he said had to be shut down in other states after outbreaks started there, and controlling crowds.

“New Yorkers worked hard to change our behavior and bring the numbers down to the levels we have been holding at through our phased reopening," Cuomo said. "We are now focused on protecting that hard-won progress. We are fighting against the national surge of cases with our quarantine efforts, but we need local governments to be more active in enforcing compliance."

Many colleges are asking students to get a COVID test and then quarantine at home before coming to campus. Warren County’s testing clinic does not have the capacity to handle all of the tests requested by local students, so Health Services is partnering with medical providers in the county.