Cuomo: Gyms still can't reopen and no decision on schools yet

Gyms can’t open any time soon, but the state has reached a new low in the number of people in intensive care with coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a conference call Thursday.
There were 132 people in intensive care, the lowest number since March 16.
Cuomo did not announce a decision on whether schools could reopen for in-person classes, which he has promised to announce sometime this week.
He continued to focus on keeping closed places like gyms, which he said had to be shut down in other states after outbreaks started there, and controlling crowds.
“New Yorkers worked hard to change our behavior and bring the numbers down to the levels we have been holding at through our phased reopening," Cuomo said. "We are now focused on protecting that hard-won progress. We are fighting against the national surge of cases with our quarantine efforts, but we need local governments to be more active in enforcing compliance."
Many colleges are asking students to get a COVID test and then quarantine at home before coming to campus. Warren County’s testing clinic does not have the capacity to handle all of the tests requested by local students, so Health Services is partnering with medical providers in the county.
Warren County Health Services will provide staffing and other resources to medical providers to help with the surge in tests, starting next week.
College students who need a test should call their medical provider next week to schedule it.
On Thursday:
- Warren County reported no new cases and no new recoveries. Seven people are still sick. One is hospitalized and moderately ill.
- Washington County reported no new cases and one recovery, for a total of 234 confirmed cases and 220 recoveries. One person is still sick, but not hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported seven people tested positive, for a total of 778 confirmed cases. One person recovered, for a total of 699 recoveries. There are 62 people still sick, three of whom are hospitalized. That’s two fewer than on Wednesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, one Hadley resident is sick, as well as one Moreau resident, one Northumberland resident, two residents of the town of Saratoga (an increase of two since Wednesday) and two Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported no new cases and no one sick.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 25 new cases Wednesday, a positive test rate of 0.8%. The biggest increase was in Albany County, with nine new cases and a positive test rate of 1.1%. Columbia County had a positive test rate of 1.4% and Washington County had a positive test rate of 1.4%, based on the increase of one new case Wednesday. The goal is to be at or below 1%.
- Statewide, 703 people tested positive Wednesday, a positive test rate of 0.97%. There were 570 people hospitalized with coronavirus and three people died.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported one coronavirus patient and Saratoga Hospital reported two, a significant decrease from last week.
