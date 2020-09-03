Cuomo gives casinos OK to reopen, offers more guidance on school reopenings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ALBANY — Casinos can reopen on Sept. 9, with restrictions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a conference call Thursday.

This will have an important impact on local budgets, which get funds from the Rivers Casino in Schenectady and the Saratoga Casino & Raceway in Saratoga Springs.

They must have "enhanced ventilation," he said, referring to the MERV 13 filters that can be installed in newer HVAC systems. Those filters are believed to pull coronavirus out of the air.

Casinos cannot offer beverage service at table games and everyone must wear masks and keep a six foot distance. Maximum capacity will be limited to 25%.

On schools, Cuomo said every school district must have a testing regimen and must send the results and the number of tests to the state every day. That data will be posted online by the state "as soon as we get it," Cuomo said.

"I hope this will give parents and teachers some confidence that the plans are being implemented. And if they aren't being implemented, it's better to know soon," he said.

Cuomo also said malls in New York City can open, but that indoor dining in New York City cannot, saying that he did not have enough state police to enforce the rules at all the city restaurants.