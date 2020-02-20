Cuomo: Feds would use license data to deport

“The governor is completely ignoring the facts,” McLaughlin said. “With what is going on now, you could have a member of the MS-13 gang who is in this country illegally murder someone after getting a New York license and then get in a car and drive away into Canada.”

‘Nefarious intentions’

Cuomo, echoing the viewpoints of Green Light supporters, said the new law has improved highway safety by encouraging undocumented individuals to pass driving tests so they can become licensed.

An analysis of the New York law, issued last week by the Center for Immigration Studies, a non-profit conservative think tank, concluded the statute “significantly undermines the federal government’s efforts to secure our borders.”

Applicants for the licenses are now afforded an opportunity to create new, “clean” identities with official New York documents that will “make it easier for them to act on their nefarious intentions,” the analysis found.