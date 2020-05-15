Cuomo extends PAUSE order until May 28; State beaches to open for holiday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has extended New York's "pause" order until May 28.

The executive order, which imposed restrictions on business and personal activities in the state in an attempt to stem the spread of COVID-19, was set to expire on Friday.

Instead, those directives that include closing certain businesses, ordering many employees to work from home and banning large gatherings will remain in effect for two more weeks.

According to Cuomo's aides, if at anytime before May 28 a region meets its seven benchmarks, they can immediately start phase 1 of reopening.

The extension, announced in an executive order Thursday night, comes as five regions of upstate New York can begin reopening because they have met criteria laid out by the governor's office.

The regions include the Finger Lakes, Central New York, Mohawk Valley and the Southern Tier.

This first phase of reopening includes construction, manufacturing and certain retail businesses with curbside pickup or delivery.

The governor's order issued Thursday, as expected, also states that drive-in movie theaters throughout the state can reopen with social distancing rules in place.