Cuomo: Earlier mask mandate could have made a difference

"And by the way, I did the research now," Cuomo said. "There were articles written in the New England Journal of Medicine that went back to January, February saying there was asymptomatic spread."

Cuomo and New York's top health official initially downplayed the need for a mask mandate at an April 3 press conference, when The Associated Press asked about New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's call for New Yorkers to wear masks in light of a Singapore study on asymptomatic spread.

State health commissioner Howard Zucker said "there's no clear evidence" to support the use of cloth face masks, or of face coverings in general among the public. And Cuomo — who had at times jabbed at fellow Democrat and political rival de Blasio for his efforts to combat the virus — said face coverings couldn't hurt unless they provide someone a false sense of security.

"But could it hurt?" Cuomo said at the time. "Might it help? I think it's fair to say, yes, but don't get a false sense of security that now you don't have to social distance and you don't have to take the normal precautions because you're wearing a bandana."

Cuomo has a book coming out on Oct. 13 about the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic and the lessons he's learned so far. He told reporters earlier Wednesday he'll make a donation to a "COVID-related entity" with book proceeds, but didn't disclose further details.

