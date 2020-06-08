Cuomo delays school votes another week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

School budget votes have been delayed for another week.

To give school districts more time to distribute and collect mail-in ballots for the 2020-2021 budgets and school board elections, ballots can be received by mail through June 16, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.

School districts can't count the ballots until June 16. Originally, they were going to be counted Tuesday.

In addition, the governor extended the deadline for filing property tax abatements by 90 days — “to give small businesses some assistance,” he said.

Cuomo also celebrated the reopening of New York City, which entered Phase 1 on Monday.

“It is a day I am so glad to see finally come,” he said, noting that it was also 100 days since the first confirmed case in the state.

“New Yorkers heard what they needed to do, they did it with discipline. New Yorkers always rise to the occasion,” he said. “We have bent our curve. The rest of the country is still spiking.”

On Sunday, 702 people in the state tested positive out of 58,054 tests.

That means 1.2% of those tested had the virus, the lowest percentage since March 17.