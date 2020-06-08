Cuomo delays school votes another week

School budget votes have been delayed for another week.
To give school districts more time to distribute and collect mail-in ballots for the 2020-2021 budgets and school board elections, ballots can be received by mail through June 16, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.
School districts can't count the ballots until June 16. Originally, they were going to be counted Tuesday.
In addition, the governor extended the deadline for filing property tax abatements by 90 days — “to give small businesses some assistance,” he said.
Cuomo also celebrated the reopening of New York City, which entered Phase 1 on Monday.
“It is a day I am so glad to see finally come,” he said, noting that it was also 100 days since the first confirmed case in the state.
“New Yorkers heard what they needed to do, they did it with discipline. New Yorkers always rise to the occasion,” he said. “We have bent our curve. The rest of the country is still spiking.”
On Sunday, 702 people in the state tested positive out of 58,054 tests.
That means 1.2% of those tested had the virus, the lowest percentage since March 17.
Also on Monday:
- It has been five days since Warren County had a new positive case. While the number of confirmed cases remains at 244, one more person recovered Sunday, so there are six people still ill. One person is hospitalized and in critical condition.
- Washington County reported one more person had tested positive, for a total of 209 confirmed cases. It’s the first new positive case in three days. Three more people recovered, for a total of 188 recoveries. Eight people are still ill. Two people are hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported three more people tested positive, for a total of 507 confirmed cases. Four people are hospitalized and 37 people are still ill.
- Essex County reported one more person tested positive, for a total of 54 cases. Two people are still ill and no one is hospitalized.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported three coronavirus patients and Saratoga Hospital reported two.
Statewide, the number of hospitalized is falling steadily and the number of people testing positive is staying under 2%, Cuomo said.
“That’s why I have confidence we can do this,” he said. “This is not reckless reopening. These guidelines work.”
He noted that in regions already into Phase 2, there has not been a spike of new infections or hospitalizations. As New York City enters Phase 1 of reopening on Monday, he said he did not believe he would see a spike.
“We’re back, we’re reopening, we’re excited,” he said. “Stay smart.”
