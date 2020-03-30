Cuomo delays school, village elections until at least June 1

School board, library and village elections have been delayed until at least June 1 under an executive order signed Monday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Village elections had been scheduled to take place on March 18, but were postponed protect people in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school election is normally scheduled for the third Tuesday in May — May 19 this year, Library budgets are often voted on along with the school vote.

Cuomo’s order said the June 1 date would be re-evaluated depending on the spread of COVID-19.

Queensbury Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon said school officials were trying to get clarification about whether Cuomo's order also includes the school budget vote, since only school board is mentioned in the directive.

Over the weekend, Cuomo postponed the state’s presidential primary from April 28 to June 23 to coincide with the primaries for congressional and statewide offices.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

