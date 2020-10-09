Cuomo defends hot spot restrictions: 'Only 2.8% of the population'

Gov. Andrew Cuomo defended his new restrictions for hot spots in a conference call Friday, saying he was imposing a shutdown on only 2.8% of the state.
“Now, this actually shows how advanced our testing system is. We do more tests per day than most states do per week. When you do 140,000 tests you get data that is so granular that you can track it to the block,” he said. “We've tracked it to 2.8 percent of the population of the state.”
The hot spots are around New York City.
Also Friday:
- Warren County reported one new case, for 377 confirmed cases since March, and four recoveries, for 316 recoveries among confirmed cases. The new case is the person who tested positive after being at the North Warren Junior/Senior High School on Thursday. Contact tracers are still trying to determine the source of the infection.
- Washington County reported two new cases, for a total of 306 confirmed cases since March, and no new recoveries. There are 19 people currently ill, one of whom was hospitalized in the last 24 hours. Both of the people who tested positive Friday caught the virus in the community, according to Public Health. They work at Fort Hudson, a nursing home in Fort Edward.
- Saratoga County reported eight new cases, for a total of 1,141 confirmed cases and 12 recoveries, for a total of 1,042 recoveries since March. There are 82 people currently ill, four of whom are hospitalized, one more than the three hospitalized on Wednesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases included: one South Glens Falls resident (for a total of three) and four Wilton residents (for a total of nine). Still ill: one Corinth resident, seven Moreau residents, one Northumberland resident, one town of Saratoga resident, two South Glens Falls residents and five Wilton residents. Recovered: one Moreau resident.
- Essex County did not report.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported one coronavirus patient Friday and Saratoga Hospital reported three.
For Thursday, the most recent day that data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 61 new cases, which was a positive test rate of 0.7%. Three counties were above the maximum of 1% positive test rate: Greene County with 1.9% and five new cases, Columbia County with 1.7% and four new cases, and Saratoga County at 1.1%.
- Statewide, 1,592 people tested positive, for a statewide total positive test rate of 1.1%. Within the hot spots, the positive test rate was 5.4%, and the state without the hot spots included had a positive test rate of 0.9%
- There were 779 people hospitalized with coronavirus, a steady increase, and six people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
