Cuomo defends hot spot restrictions: 'Only 2.8% of the population'

Gov. Andrew Cuomo defended his new restrictions for hot spots in a conference call Friday, saying he was imposing a shutdown on only 2.8% of the state.

“Now, this actually shows how advanced our testing system is. We do more tests per day than most states do per week. When you do 140,000 tests you get data that is so granular that you can track it to the block,” he said. “We've tracked it to 2.8 percent of the population of the state.”