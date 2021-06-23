Cuomo declares end to COVID-19 state of emergency

The COVID-19 state of emergency in New York is over, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday.

Cuomo, during a New York City press briefing, said he will not extend the state of emergency he declared at the onset of the pandemic, which gave him authority to temporarily modify and suspend laws and issue directives in response to the public health emergency.

The order is set to expire on Thursday.

“New York went from one of the worst infection rates to the lowest infection rate in the country, and it was all because of the efforts of New Yorkers who were smart, united and did what they needed to do throughout this entire pandemic,” Cuomo said.

He added the state will now be focusing on rebuilding, but warned the pandemic is not over.

"This doesn't mean COVID is gone, we still have to get more New Yorkers vaccinated, but we are getting back on track and starting to live life once again," Cuomo said.

Federal guidance released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will remain in effect, Cuomo said.