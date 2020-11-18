Cuomo criticizes law enforcement for refusing to enforce 10-person indoor limit

Murphy, who is president of the state’s Sheriff’s Association, said he believes the governor had good intentions when issuing the order, but added local law enforcement officials have been put in a bad spot because the order cannot be enforced.

He said law enforcement cannot enter someone’s house without attaining a search warrant, a process that could take hours.

Murphy also noted that the executive order does not clarify what a law enforcement official should do or who they should arrest or ticket — if anyone — if someone is found to be in violation of the order.

“These rules that are put in place … if they don’t have the enforcement capability, he can’t put it on local law enforcement and that’s exactly what he’s doing,” he said.

When asked how local law enforcement should enforce the law, Cuomo acknowledged it would be a tricky situation.

“Is it hard to police? Yes. If you see it, stop it. That’s really the point of the law. Don’t invade privacy or anything like that, but if you see it stop it,” he said.

Exposure in Warren County