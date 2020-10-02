Cuomo: COVID hot spots in New York City area getting worse

The hot spots in the New York City area are getting worse and spreading, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported in a conference call Friday.
He also expressed his "best wishes" to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who have tested positive for coronavirus.
“I hope they have a mild case and I hope they have a speedy recovery,” he said. “Politics is politics and we can disagree on policy issues. But on a human level, the president grew up in New York, in Queens. … I sincerely wish them the best.”
Also on Friday:
- Warren County reported nine new cases, for a total of 362 confirmed cases since March. Three people recovered, for a total of 302 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 25 people currently ill, and no one is hospitalized.
- Washington County reported no new cases or recoveries. There are 15 people currently ill, one of whom is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported eight people tested positive, for a total of 1,085 confirmed cases since March. Two people recovered, for a total of 997 recoveries. There are 71 people currently ill, five of whom are hospitalized, an increase from four Thursday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases included two more Moreau residents (for a total of six people ill), and one Wilton resident (for a total of four people ill). Still ill, in addition to the new cases: four Moreau residents, one Northumberland resident, two town of Saratoga residents, seven South Glens Falls residents and three Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported three new cases, including one inmate. Three nursing home residents are still hospitalized.
- Saratoga Hospital reported three coronavirus patients. Glens Falls Hospital did not report.
The Capital Region reported a total of 63 new cases Thursday, much more than normal, but due to nearly doubling the number of tests performed, the positive test rate was 0.9%. Those numbers were for Thursday, the most recent day for which data was available.
The biggest number of new cases was in Albany County, with 20 cases and a 1.5% positive test rate.
But the highest positive test rates by far were in Columbia and Greene counties, at 3.4% and 3.1%, respectively.
Also above the 1% cutoff for keeping the virus under control were Warren County, at 1.4%, and Washington County, at 1.2%, both based on their increase in cases Thursday.
Statewide, 1,598 people tested positive Thursday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 1.34%.
There were 648 people hospitalized throughout the state with coronavirus Thursday, and seven people died.
