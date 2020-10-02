Cuomo: COVID hot spots in New York City area getting worse

The Capital Region reported a total of 63 new cases Thursday, much more than normal, but due to nearly doubling the number of tests performed, the positive test rate was 0.9%. Those numbers were for Thursday, the most recent day for which data was available.

The biggest number of new cases was in Albany County, with 20 cases and a 1.5% positive test rate.

But the highest positive test rates by far were in Columbia and Greene counties, at 3.4% and 3.1%, respectively.

Also above the 1% cutoff for keeping the virus under control were Warren County, at 1.4%, and Washington County, at 1.2%, both based on their increase in cases Thursday.

Statewide, 1,598 people tested positive Thursday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 1.34%.

There were 648 people hospitalized throughout the state with coronavirus Thursday, and seven people died.

