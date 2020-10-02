 Skip to main content
Cuomo: COVID hot spots in New York City area getting worse
Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Governor Andrew Cuomo has expressed "best wishes" to the president, who has tested positive for coronavirus.

 Kevin P. Coughlin, Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo

The hot spots in the New York City area are getting worse and spreading, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported in a conference call Friday.

He also expressed his "best wishes" to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who have tested positive for coronavirus. 

“I hope they have a mild case and I hope they have a speedy recovery,” he said. “Politics is politics and we can disagree on policy issues. But on a human level, the president grew up in New York, in Queens. … I sincerely wish them the best.”

Also on Friday:

  • Warren County reported nine new cases, for a total of 362 confirmed cases since March. Three people recovered, for a total of 302 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 25 people currently ill, and no one is hospitalized.
  • Washington County reported no new cases or recoveries. There are 15 people currently ill, one of whom is hospitalized.
  • Saratoga County reported eight people tested positive, for a total of 1,085 confirmed cases since March. Two people recovered, for a total of 997 recoveries. There are 71 people currently ill, five of whom are hospitalized, an increase from four Thursday.
  • In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases included two more Moreau residents (for a total of six people ill), and one Wilton resident (for a total of four people ill). Still ill, in addition to the new cases: four Moreau residents, one Northumberland resident, two town of Saratoga residents, seven South Glens Falls residents and three Wilton residents.
  • Essex County reported three new cases, including one inmate. Three nursing home residents are still hospitalized.
  • Saratoga Hospital reported three coronavirus patients. Glens Falls Hospital did not report.

The Capital Region reported a total of 63 new cases Thursday, much more than normal, but due to nearly doubling the number of tests performed, the positive test rate was 0.9%. Those numbers were for Thursday, the most recent day for which data was available.

The biggest number of new cases was in Albany County, with 20 cases and a 1.5% positive test rate.

But the highest positive test rates by far were in Columbia and Greene counties, at 3.4% and 3.1%, respectively.

Also above the 1% cutoff for keeping the virus under control were Warren County, at 1.4%, and Washington County, at 1.2%, both based on their increase in cases Thursday.

Statewide, 1,598 people tested positive Thursday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 1.34%.

There were 648 people hospitalized throughout the state with coronavirus Thursday, and seven people died.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

