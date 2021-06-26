Cuomo: COVID hospitalizations hit new low

The number of New Yorkers hospitalized with COVID-19 has hit a new low, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday.
The state reported 371 hospitalizations on Friday, the most recent day statewide data is available. The previous low was 410 and recorded last September.
There were 92 patients in the intensive care unit and 45 people were intubated, according to state data.
Cuomo, in a statement, encouraged unvaccinated New Yorkers to get the shot so the downward trend can continue.
“We’re finally putting the COVID-19 pandemic in the rear-view mirror, and more New Yorkers are getting vaccinated every single day as the numbers continue to come down,” he said. “Getting shots in arms is the key to our future.”
Warren County Health Services will be hosting a series of vaccination clinics in the northern and western portions of the county beginning Tuesday.
The clinics are open to anyone 12 and over who lives, works or studies at a college in New York.
For additional information on the clinics, visit: https://bit.ly/3mu4n4D.
Saturday’s statistics
- Warren County reported one new case, for a total of 3,520 confirmed cases. One person recovered, for a total of 3,474 confirmed recoveries among known cases. A total of 13 people are still ill, including one person who is hospitalized in critical condition.
- Washington, Saratoga and Essex counties did not report.
On Friday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported four new cases, a positive test rate of 0.1%, which kept the weekly average at 0.4%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 0%, for a weekly average of 0.8%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 0%, for a weekly average of 0.3%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 0.2%, for a weekly average of 0.4%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0%, for a weekly average of 0.3%.
- Statewide, 385 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 0.4%. A total of 371 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday and five people died.
