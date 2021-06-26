Cuomo: COVID hospitalizations hit new low

The number of New Yorkers hospitalized with COVID-19 has hit a new low, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday.

The state reported 371 hospitalizations on Friday, the most recent day statewide data is available. The previous low was 410 and recorded last September.

There were 92 patients in the intensive care unit and 45 people were intubated, according to state data.

Cuomo, in a statement, encouraged unvaccinated New Yorkers to get the shot so the downward trend can continue.

“We’re finally putting the COVID-19 pandemic in the rear-view mirror, and more New Yorkers are getting vaccinated every single day as the numbers continue to come down,” he said. “Getting shots in arms is the key to our future.”

Warren County Health Services will be hosting a series of vaccination clinics in the northern and western portions of the county beginning Tuesday.

The clinics are open to anyone 12 and over who lives, works or studies at a college in New York.

For additional information on the clinics, visit: https://bit.ly/3mu4n4D.