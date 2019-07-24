Gov. Andrew Cuomo spent some time in Lake George this weekend.
A photo of the governor waterskiing in the Adirondacks was posted on his official Instagram account Sunday evening with the caption: “Had a great time water skiing with my daughter Cara this weekend in the Adirondacks — hope you found a way to beat the heat with your family!”
A spokesman for the governor’s office confirmed Monday that the governor had visited Lake George over the weekend.
“The governor spent the day on Lake George with his daughter Cara, and the two water skied together,” spokesman Jason Conwall wrote in an email.
“Water skiing is something the governor used to do with his daughters when they were younger.”
Gov. Cuomo has three daughters: Cara and Mariah Kennedy-Cuomo, both 24, and Michaela Andrea Kennedy-Cuomo, who turns 22 next month.
It’s unclear how long the governor was in Lake George and what else he may have done while he was visiting.
Cuomo’s love of the Adirondacks has been well documented over the years.
Under his administration the Adirondack Challenge was created, a promotional event that brings hundreds of elected officials and visitors to the North Country every year to participate in recreational activities like flatwater paddling and whitewater rafting. In the first year of the Adirondack Challenge in 2013, Cuomo’s team beat out then-New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s team by 18 seconds in a whitewater rafting race in Indian Lake, Hamilton County.
According to the New York Times, Cuomo has regularly vacationed in the Adirondacks since he first visited the area as a teenager with his brother, Chris Cuomo, a reporter who currently headlines “Cuomo Prime Time” on CNN.
