Cuomo closes all non-essential businesses to slow coronavirus

All non-essential businesses must close Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.

Restaurant takeout will still be allowed.

Non-essential business employees can work from home.

And any business working in the supply chain for the pandemic fight — such as manufacturers making masks or labs running the tests — can stay open.

But everyone who can should stay home.

“Remain indoors to the greatest extent,” he said. “This is the most drastic action we can take.”

Essential businesses include grocery stores, pharmacies, banking services, and those who maintain essential services like sewer, water, electricity and internet.

Even those who must work outside the home should go straight home after work. No one should gather, particularly for parties. Even outdoor basketball games are not allowed unless players can remain six feet apart at all times.

“This is not life as usual,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo also offered funding to any business that could retool to make masks, gowns or gloves. He also offered funding to any start-up that could do that work.