Cuomo closes all non-essential businesses to slow coronavirus

All non-essential businesses must close Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.
Restaurant takeout will still be allowed.
Non-essential business employees can work from home.
And any business working in the supply chain for the pandemic fight — such as manufacturers making masks or labs running the tests — can stay open.
But everyone who can should stay home.
“Remain indoors to the greatest extent,” he said. “This is the most drastic action we can take.”
Essential businesses include grocery stores, pharmacies, banking services, and those who maintain essential services like sewer, water, electricity and internet.
Even those who must work outside the home should go straight home after work. No one should gather, particularly for parties. Even outdoor basketball games are not allowed unless players can remain six feet apart at all times.
“This is not life as usual,” Cuomo said.
Cuomo also offered funding to any business that could retool to make masks, gowns or gloves. He also offered funding to any start-up that could do that work.
“We will pay a premium for these products. If you have a business that doesn’t manufacture these exact items but you have the equipment and you believe you can … if you can make them, we will give you funding to do it, to get the right equipment, the personnel,” he said. “I am asking businesses to be creative. I can’t mandate that businesses make something but I can offer financial incentives.”
To get funding, call 212-803-3100.
He also asked businesses to sell the state masks, gowns and gloves if they have them and can’t use them now since they are closed.
“We need those masks, gowns, gloves, and we need them now,” he said.
To sell those items, call 646-522-8477.
The Department of Health is also issuing an order requiring everyone to give to the state all unused ventilators.
“We will purchase it from you. You could lend it to us,” he said. “The ventilators are to this war what missiles were to World War II. That is the key piece of equipment.”
Call 518-281-5120 to give the state ventilators.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
Malls going quiet, more offices closing as COVID-19 cases rise across region
-
New York joins California in locking down against the virus
-
A lot off the top: Barber shops, hair salons and tattoo parlors ordered closed
-
Vermont has 1st virus deaths as Connecticut postpones voting
- 181 updates