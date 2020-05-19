Cuomo: Capital Region set to reopen on Wednesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that the Capital Region has 430 COVID-19 tracers, which meets the threshold to allow that area of the state to reopen on Wednesday.

A total of 383 tracers were required for the Capital Region to meet the seventh and final metric to be allowed to begin phase one of the reopening.

“They’re now being trained today and the Capital Region should open tomorrow,” he said at his daily briefing on Tuesday, which was being held at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research on Manhasset on Long Island.

Cuomo also reported that total hospitalizations are down and new infections are also down. A total of 105 people died from the virus on Monday — about the same as the previous day. Eighty-five of the deaths were in hospitals and 20 were in nursing homes.

Check back at poststar.com for more on this story.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0