Cuomo: Capital Region set to reopen on Wednesday

Cuomo talks regions

Gov. Andrew Cuomo discusses the reopening of the Capital Region and Western New York on Sunday in the Red Room of the Capitol in Albany. Cuomo announced Tuesday the Capital Region has met its tracer quota and can start to reopen on Wednesday. 

 Darren McGee, Andrew Cuomo's Office

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that the Capital Region has 430 COVID-19 tracers, which meets the threshold to allow that area of the state to reopen on Wednesday.

A total of 383 tracers were required for the Capital Region to meet the seventh and final metric to be allowed to begin phase one of the reopening.

“They’re now being trained today and the Capital Region should open tomorrow,” he said at his daily briefing on Tuesday, which was being held at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research on Manhasset on Long Island.

Cuomo also reported that total hospitalizations are down and new infections are also down. A total of 105 people died from the virus on Monday — about the same as the previous day. Eighty-five of the deaths were in hospitals and 20 were in nursing homes.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

