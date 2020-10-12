Cuomo asks public to work together to fight virus

On Columbus Day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo appealed to the public to fight coronavirus together.
“The only way to stop the spread is to form community. To actually care about one another,” he said at a virtual Columbus Day “parade” on Monday.
He noted that it has not been easy.
“Under pressure, small cracks explode,” he said. “But also under pressure, that’s when diamonds are formed.”
He unveiled a new statue, of Mother Cabrini, who was sent by the Pope to New York City in 1889 to help Italian immigrants make new lives in the United States.
“She was trying to help new immigrants who had no skills, no money and couldn't speak the language. She came to New York at the time of smallpox, typhoid and tuberculosis — all deadly diseases for which there was no cure and there was little health care and there was stifling poverty. And she was in a new country — a woman, a nun and it was 1889. Women were not empowered,” Cuomo said.
None of that stopped her. She founded 67 schools, hospitals and orphanages.
“Today the lesson of Mother Cabrini is even more vital because of the difficulties that we are facing,” Cuomo added. “We all know that these are challenging times, but we also know that in the book of life, it is not what one does when the sun is shining that tests our mettle — it's what one does in the fury of the storm. And that's where we are today. The pressure, the stress, the difficulty revealed a true character of people and of society.”
Also on Monday:
- Warren County reported no new cases, and one recovery, for a total of 320 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 22 people currently sick, one of whom is hospitalized.
- Washington County reported no new cases, and three recoveries, for a total of 280 recoveries since March. There are 14 people currently sick, one of whom is hospitalized.
- Essex County reported no new cases.
- Saratoga Hospital reported two patients with coronavirus. Glens Falls Hospital did not report.
On Sunday, the most recent day for which data was available:
- Saratoga County did not report publicly on Columbus Day, but told the state that nine people tested positive Sunday, a positive test rate of 0.5%.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 40 new cases, a positive test rate of 0.9%.
- Statewide, 1,029 people tested positive, for a statewide positive test rate of 1.12. Without the hot spots, the rest of the state had a positive test rate of 1.05%. The hot spots were down to a positive test rate of 3.7%, an improvement over the average of 6.13% last week.
- There were 878 people hospitalized with coronavirus Sunday and 12 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates
-
Updated
Watch now: Gov. Andrew Cuomo's gives an COVID-19 update
-
SUNY Adirondack's campus cautiously comes alive as college begins fall semester
-
Students return to class under new COVID-19 guidelines
- 279 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.