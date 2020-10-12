Cuomo asks public to work together to fight virus

On Columbus Day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo appealed to the public to fight coronavirus together.

“The only way to stop the spread is to form community. To actually care about one another,” he said at a virtual Columbus Day “parade” on Monday.

He noted that it has not been easy.

“Under pressure, small cracks explode,” he said. “But also under pressure, that’s when diamonds are formed.”

He unveiled a new statue, of Mother Cabrini, who was sent by the Pope to New York City in 1889 to help Italian immigrants make new lives in the United States.

“She was trying to help new immigrants who had no skills, no money and couldn't speak the language. She came to New York at the time of smallpox, typhoid and tuberculosis — all deadly diseases for which there was no cure and there was little health care and there was stifling poverty. And she was in a new country — a woman, a nun and it was 1889. Women were not empowered,” Cuomo said.

None of that stopped her. She founded 67 schools, hospitals and orphanages.