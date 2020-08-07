Cuomo announces schools can hold in-person classes

Schools can reopen for in-person classes this fall, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a conference call Friday.
“We have the best infection situation in the country. If anyone in the country can do it, we can do it,” he said. “We can bring the same level of intelligence to the school reopening as we brought to the economic reopening. But we have been successful because we’ve been smart, and we have to continue to be smart.”
New York’s governor said Friday that he would allow children statewide to return to classrooms for the start of the new school year, citing the state’s success in battling the coronavirus pandemic.
Every school district must hold three sessions with parents, in which administrators explain their plan and answer questions. They also must hold one session just for teachers.
School districts must also have their plans approved by the state Department of Health. So far, 127 districts have not submitted plans — which were due today (Friday) — and at least 50 others submitted incomplete or “deficient” plans, Cuomo said. A district can't reopen without an approved plan.
School districts had until Friday to submit reopening plans to the state's Department of Education. A decision on whether schools can reopen is expected to be handed down next week.
“The Department of Health can disapprove plans if they’re not responsible from a health point of view,” he said. “Fifty are incomplete or deficient. There may be more than 50, but it’s 50 right now. The Department of Health hasn’t finished their review, they will over the weekend. On Monday, the Department of Health will notify the districts that are incomplete or deficient.”
Cuomo also said that he has been “deluged” with questions from parents and teachers, and he warned school administrators that it’s not as simple as him saying schools can reopen.
“This is not a bureaucratic decision, this is a parental decision,” he said. The local school districts, they have to deal with their parents and their teachers. It’s going to be a more complicated issue than I think many of them appreciate. There is a significant level of anxiety and concern.”
The deadline to submit reopening plans with the state is Friday, and local school district officials are releasing details that show how they intend to reopen safely.
The most common questions he has gotten are about equity in online learning, how students and teachers will get COVID tests, and how contact tracing will be performed to track down people who are exposed in a school.
Every school district must post plans on each of those topics, he said.
School districts have leeway in how they handle COVID cases, he added. They can decide whether to close an entire school or send a smaller number of people into quarantine if they are exposed, for example, he said.
The state is requiring masks when students cannot be six feet apart, but it is not requiring them to wear masks when they are socially distanced. The state is recommending masks at all times.
He urged districts to communicate with parents and teachers.
“If the teachers don’t come back, then you can’t really open the schools,” he said. “If the parents don’t send their children, you’re not really opening the schools.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.