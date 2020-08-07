Cuomo announces schools can hold in-person classes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Schools can reopen for in-person classes this fall, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a conference call Friday.

“We have the best infection situation in the country. If anyone in the country can do it, we can do it,” he said. “We can bring the same level of intelligence to the school reopening as we brought to the economic reopening. But we have been successful because we’ve been smart, and we have to continue to be smart.”

Every school district must hold three sessions with parents, in which administrators explain their plan and answer questions. They also must hold one session just for teachers.

School districts must also have their plans approved by the state Department of Health. So far, 127 districts have not submitted plans — which were due today (Friday) — and at least 50 others submitted incomplete or “deficient” plans, Cuomo said. A district can't reopen without an approved plan.

“The Department of Health can disapprove plans if they’re not responsible from a health point of view,” he said. “Fifty are incomplete or deficient. There may be more than 50, but it’s 50 right now. The Department of Health hasn’t finished their review, they will over the weekend. On Monday, the Department of Health will notify the districts that are incomplete or deficient.”