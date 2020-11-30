Cuomo announces new COVID strategy

The whole state might shut down again, he warned. His new plan includes a provision for an “emergency stop.”

“If we have a real hospital crisis, we could potentially do a New York Pause,” he said.

Cases are no longer mainly coming from bars and restaurants, he added. Masks, social distancing and other measures have led to a reduction in those cases, he said.

“Gyms, we’ve seen somewhat of a reduction,” he added. “The school protocols and the school testing — great, highly effective. Astonishing how low the infections are in the schools.”

He now advises school districts to stay open, or at least keep special education and K-8 schools open. Children and staff are wearing masks and distancing far more effectively than he’d imagined, he said.

Family gatherings indoors have become the main spreader of the virus.

“It’s coming from these home gatherings,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo urged people to avoid those gatherings. The state rule is that no more than 10 people can gather indoors together.

“The truth is government doesn’t have an ability to monitor it,” he said. “But you want to know what is smart, what is reasonable, what is protective for yourself and others? This is where it is coming from. Government is not capable of enforcing what you do in your home, but it’s about being smart.”

