Cuomo announces new COVID strategy

Small indoor gatherings are fueling the rise in COVID cases, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.
Hospitalizations are rising rapidly, and he announced a new strategy to try to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed as people wait for the vaccine.
“We are now worried about overwhelming the hospital system,” he said at a news conference.
The hot spot zone measurement system is being changed to focus on hospitalizations. Instead of basing hot spots on the number of cases and positive test rate, officials will now also consider the hospitalization rate, using the patient’s address, as well as death rate, available beds and available staff.
Cuomo also told hospitals to begin preparing now for a wave of patients by activating retired staff, confirming their protective gear stockpile, adding 50% bed capacity under the plans that each hospital made in the spring and preparing for a statewide “surge and flex” system in which very busy hospitals send some patients to sites that have more beds and staff available.
“We are not going to live through the nightmare of overwhelmed hospitals again,” Cuomo said.
In Erie County, which has been hard hit, all elective surgeries are canceled as of Friday, Cuomo said.
“Let’s start to free up those hospital beds,” he said.
The whole state might shut down again, he warned. His new plan includes a provision for an “emergency stop.”
“If we have a real hospital crisis, we could potentially do a New York Pause,” he said.
Cases are no longer mainly coming from bars and restaurants, he added. Masks, social distancing and other measures have led to a reduction in those cases, he said.
“Gyms, we’ve seen somewhat of a reduction,” he added. “The school protocols and the school testing — great, highly effective. Astonishing how low the infections are in the schools.”
He now advises school districts to stay open, or at least keep special education and K-8 schools open. Children and staff are wearing masks and distancing far more effectively than he’d imagined, he said.
Family gatherings indoors have become the main spreader of the virus.
“It’s coming from these home gatherings,” Cuomo said.
Cuomo urged people to avoid those gatherings. The state rule is that no more than 10 people can gather indoors together.
“The truth is government doesn’t have an ability to monitor it,” he said. “But you want to know what is smart, what is reasonable, what is protective for yourself and others? This is where it is coming from. Government is not capable of enforcing what you do in your home, but it’s about being smart.”
