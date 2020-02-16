Cuomo announces free snowmobile weekend for out-of-state visitors

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that the weekend of March 14-15 will be a free snowmobiling weekend for all out-of-state and Canadian snowmobilers.

The goal is to boost the winter tourism industry in the North Country and across New York. The governor made the announcement before snowmobiling with his three daughters Cara, Mariah and Michaela in Saranac Lake, according to a news release.

In addition, Cuomo announced the awarding of $4.2 million in grants to support local trail maintenance. Washington County was awarded $110,520; Warren County, $69,240; and Saratoga County, $57,792.

Fees will be waived as long as the participants have a valid snowmobile registration in their home state or Canadian province and carry any applicable insurance.

The snowmobile community has a seasonal economic impact of $868 million, according to a 2011 study by SUNY Potsdam and winter tourism activities generate nearly $14.4 billion in direct visitor spending, according to a news release. In addition, the North Country attracted over 13 million visitors in 2018, up 21.6% since 2011, which has increased direct spending by more than 23% to $1.26 billion.

“New York is home to more than 10,000 miles of some of the best snowmobiling trails in the nation, all with the backdrop of stunning natural beauty that has to be seen to believe,” Cuomo said in a news release. “With this free snowmobiling weekend, we are encouraging visitors from far and wide to come to the North Country and points between, experience our great outdoor recreational activities for themselves and further strengthen New York's booming tourism industry.”

