Cuomo announces ban on events with more than 500 spectators

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday that events with more than 500 spectators will be prohibited as efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus continues.
Cuomo gave a news briefing from the Red Room in the Capitol to update the public of the latest happenings.
“We’ve already been talking to the Broadway theatres and they’re aware that we’re going to be doing this,” Cuomo said.
The governor said the ban would start for most places at 5 p.m. Friday. The ban for Broadway theaters will start 5 p.m. Thursday.
If you have a facility of less than 500, your seating capacity is reduced by 50%, according to Cuomo.
Nursing homes, schools and mass transit are exempt to this policy.
The actions came as the number of confirmed cases in New York state jumped to 328 from 216 on Wednesday. New York City had 95 cases.
According to the Section II press release, only team and bench personnel, school administrators and credentialed media will be permitted at HVCC. There are four other regional finals set for HVCC, including Class A and AA boys and Class AA girls.
