Cuomo: A patient from Connecticut has the South African COVID variant

A more contagious and slightly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant that emerged in South Africa has now been found in New York state.
But the person who tested positive for the variant is from Connecticut and only came to New York as a hospital transfer patient for a procedure, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at a press conference Monday.
He stressed that there was no indication the variant was spreading in the state.
But in terms of an airborne virus, Connecticut is not significantly far away from New York state. Residents can and have been freely traveling back and forth from Connecticut. Since it is adjacent to New York state, residents do not have to follow the quarantine rules that are otherwise required after travel.
The patient is still in a New York City hospital, and Cuomo did not provide details on the person’s medical condition, which may be affected by whatever procedure the person needed, unrelated to the virus.
The South African variant has raised alarms because current coronavirus vaccines are not as effective against it. The AstraZenica vaccine — which has not yet been approved for use in the United States — appears to be so ineffective that South African officials stopped using the vaccine. A small study found it was about 22% effective.
Other vaccines, including those made by Pfizer and Moderna, appear to be effective against the variant, but not as effective as they are against other strains. Moderna is creating a booster shot that focuses on the variant, and other vaccine makers have announced plans to do so as well.
New rapid test site
The Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad Inc. is running a COVID-19 rapid testing site in partnership with Washington County at their Education Center, 33F Gilbert St., Cambridge.
The site is open to Washington County residents only.
“The CVRS and their team have dedicated much time and effort toward policy and procedure development, training and worked diligently through the process to get the necessary approvals to launch their testing program — truly another great effort on their part and we’re thankful to be able to continue our partnership efforts alongside them for the benefit of our first responder agencies and communities,” Washington County officials wrote in their daily COVID report.
Testing will be performed by appointment only on Thursdays, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Since the squad is using rapid tests, results will be provided while the person waits on-site. All results will also be entered into the state’s Electronic Clinical Laboratory Reporting System and Washington County Public Health will be notified of all positive tests.
The squad is not charging for the tests but donations for testing supplies will be accepted.
To schedule an appointment, call 518-222-8502 or send an email to covidtesting@cambridgeems.com. The squad intends to respond to all requests within 24 hours.
School cases
Schuylerville Central School District reported one case. A Schuylerville Middle School staff member who tested positive was last in the middle school building on Thursday. A staff member and three students were exposed and have been quarantined.
Monday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 10 new cases, for a total of 2,580 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 21 recoveries, for a total of 2,366 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 150 people currently ill. Four are hospitalized, which is the same as Sunday. All four patients, and one person who is not hospitalized, are moderately ill. Of the new cases, all but one person caught the virus in community exposures. One person caught the virus in a nursing home.
- Washington County reported nine new cases, for a total of 1,948 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 17 recoveries, for a total of 1,816 recoveries. There are 96 people currently ill. Nine are hospitalized, which is the same as Sunday.
- Essex County does not report on governmental holidays, but told the state that seven people tested positive Sunday.
- Saratoga County did not update its public database, but told the state that 30 people tested positive Sunday.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 25 coronavirus patients, up from 22 patients Friday.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 15 coronavirus patients, down from 16 patient Friday. There is one person in intensive care, and four people are no longer contagious but not well enough to be discharged.
On Sunday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 164 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.8%, decreasing the region’s weekly average to 2.3%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.3%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.7%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 1.4%, which decreased the weekly average to 3.2%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 1.2%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.2%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 3.2%, which increased the weekly average to 3.1%.
- Statewide, 6,365 people tested positive for the virus, for a positive test rate of 3.53%, a slight decrease from Saturday. There were 6,623 people hospitalized with coronavirus Sunday and 103 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.