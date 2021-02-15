Cuomo: A patient from Connecticut has the South African COVID variant

A more contagious and slightly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant that emerged in South Africa has now been found in New York state.

But the person who tested positive for the variant is from Connecticut and only came to New York as a hospital transfer patient for a procedure, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at a press conference Monday.

He stressed that there was no indication the variant was spreading in the state.

But in terms of an airborne virus, Connecticut is not significantly far away from New York state. Residents can and have been freely traveling back and forth from Connecticut. Since it is adjacent to New York state, residents do not have to follow the quarantine rules that are otherwise required after travel.

The patient is still in a New York City hospital, and Cuomo did not provide details on the person’s medical condition, which may be affected by whatever procedure the person needed, unrelated to the virus.

The South African variant has raised alarms because current coronavirus vaccines are not as effective against it. The AstraZenica vaccine — which has not yet been approved for use in the United States — appears to be so ineffective that South African officials stopped using the vaccine. A small study found it was about 22% effective.