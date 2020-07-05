Culvert work to close portion of Route 149 this week

GRANVILLE — Work will start Monday to replace a culvert on state Route 149 between Searles and Lilly Pond roads, the Washington County Department of Public Safety announced to alert travelers.

The closure of this section of roadway is expected to last approximately 15 days and work is being done by the state Department of Transportation.

Traffic detours are marked in the area and will be in place throughout the closure.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0