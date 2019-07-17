It has been a long time coming, but Hogtown Road over Mount Hope Brook in Fort Ann is getting a culvert replaced and bridge work done this summer.
The construction will close the road starting around July 29 until at least the end of September.
The detour for the town road is just over 25 miles long, rerouting drivers to county Route 196, state Route 4, state Route 149, to Buttermilk Falls Road and finally Sly Pond Road, said Deb Donahue, superintendent for Washington County's Department of Public Works.
FORT ANN — Supervisor Richard Moore received a good-news letter from the state earlier this month.
The mostly dirt road is long and leads to Shelving Rock Road. The state awarded the town more than $300,000 in January 2017 through the Bridge New York Program for the replacement work.
The town awarded the construction bid to James H. Maloy Inc. for $303,000, said Supervisor Richard Moore.
Moore said Wednesday that crews were already putting up detour signs.
"The end result will be a much better structure than we have in place today," Moore said.
Battle Hill moves forward
The town of Fort Ann is applying for $250,000 in state grant funding to begin the first phase of a master plan for Battle Hill.
The Revolutionary War site is where the Battle of Fort Anne took place in July 1777, a turning point in the war before the Battle of Saratoga.
The Battle Hill Trails Master Plan including project description, historical information about the Battle of Fort Anne and funding opportuniti…
The town's master plan includes educational signs, an interpretive plaza, walking and hiking trails and parking. Phase one includes building an entry drive and parking lot with educational signs.
Hudson Falls grant applications
The village of Hudson Falls will apply for a community development block grant to replace water lines in the Union Street neighborhood.
The Village Board discussed the application at its meeting on July 8.
"Those things have been very successful for us," said Mayor John Barton, referring to the water line replacement grants the village has been awarded in the past.
Clerk Ellen Brayman said the village has been successful getting funding for six or seven water line replacements over the years. The water line replacement on John Street is the latest, and Brayman said that work is wrapped up.
HUDSON FALLS — It can be hard to pinpoint just when, how or why something takes a turn downhill.
The village also agreed to apply for a Environmental Protection Fund grant to help with upgrades to Derby Park. The grant would be administered by the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
Mike and Brien Moran, of Hudson Falls, recently made a $500,000 donation to kick off the $1.1 million refurbishment plan.
The hope is to build a new regulation-size soccer field, softball field, basketball court, three pickleball courts, a walking path and event spaces and install new lighting, new fencing, new bathrooms and a new irrigation system.
Memorial for a fallen firefighter
Hudson Falls officials and area fire departments will gather at 1 p.m. on Aug. 10 to remember Paul MacMurray, a firefighter who died in the line of duty in 1994, when the former Parkview Hotel burned.
Bill Nikas, attorney for the village, said the service will be at the spot of the fire next to Tops Furniture, 144 Main St. A memorial plaque will be placed at the scene.
Approximately 20 fire departments representing those that responded to the fire decades ago are expected to attend, Nikas added.
Fort Edward highway garage
It will be a while before Fort Edward has a new highway garage, town officials said at a meeting on July 8.
The garage was deemed a total loss following an electrical fire on May 8.
FORT EDWARD — A fire at the town’s highway garage last week has left the building a total loss.
Supervisor Terry Middleton said he hopes the town can go out to bid for a new building before August. The lead time on the building will be between 15 and 18 weeks, he added.
"We won't be in there for Christmas," Middleton said. "We're looking at everything with the insurance company."
