CSEA to rally in downtown Glens Falls for federal funding to protect jobs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

GLENS FALLS — The Civil Service Employees Association will hold a “socially distant” car rally in the parking lot next to the Glens Falls office of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik on Thursday urging federal funding to protect jobs.

The event will take place at noon at the lot near 5 Warren St.

CSEA spokeswoman Therese Assalian said rallies are taking place all over the state to draw attention to the issue of COVID-19 causing a severe drop in revenue to state and local governments.

“Vital state and local government services are at risk without direct federal aid to New York,” she said.

Assalian said the union is worried about layoff of government workers, especially those people that help vulnerable populations including the Department of Social Services.

“What kind of things fall through the cracks and what kind of services go away?” she said.

People will be standing by, or in, their cars with signs and will respect social distancing, according to Assalian.

She said CSEA has been doing a lot of social media outreach and informational bulletins profiling its members and the work that they do.