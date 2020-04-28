CSEA to rally in downtown Glens Falls for federal funding to protect jobs

GLENS FALLS — The Civil Service Employees Association will hold a “socially distant” car rally in the parking lot next to the Glens Falls office of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik on Thursday urging federal funding to protect jobs.
The event will take place at noon at the lot near 5 Warren St.
CSEA spokeswoman Therese Assalian said rallies are taking place all over the state to draw attention to the issue of COVID-19 causing a severe drop in revenue to state and local governments.
“Vital state and local government services are at risk without direct federal aid to New York,” she said.
Assalian said the union is worried about layoff of government workers, especially those people that help vulnerable populations including the Department of Social Services.
“What kind of things fall through the cracks and what kind of services go away?” she said.
People will be standing by, or in, their cars with signs and will respect social distancing, according to Assalian.
She said CSEA has been doing a lot of social media outreach and informational bulletins profiling its members and the work that they do.
There is support in Congress for providing federal funding to make up for lost revenue, according to Assalian.
Stefanik is on record supporting funding for government.
“North Country local governments are providing critical resources and services to our communities during the COVID-19 crisis,” Stefanik said in a news release. “Unfortunately, their budgets have been significantly strained due to the pandemic, and they need direct financial relief immediately. I am a strong supporter and advocate for our local governments and counties who have an essential role in serving the public health and hardworking families. Their response to the COVID-19 crisis has been swift and strong, and we must ensure they can continue providing their vital services to the North Country."
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.