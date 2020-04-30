CSEA members rally outside Stefanik's office, call for federal funding for municipalities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS — About 30 people in face masks stood in front of their cars holding signs in a “socially distant” rally outside the Warren Street office of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, at noon Thursday.

The Civil Service Employees Association, the New York union that represents state, local government and private sector employees, is urging federal funding to offset lost revenue to the state and local governments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CSEA Capital District President Ron Briggs said Stefanik was informed of the rally and invited to speak with the participants Thursday.

Stefanik did not attend.

“We want to make sure she understands that we need the lost revenue the state and every community is losing, right?” Briggs said through a bullhorn. “She has a good relationship with the president, she has a good relationship with her congressional colleagues and her senator, right? She needs to stand up and speak up.”

Briggs then led the crowd in a chant, “Stand up, speak up.”

Stefanik said in a conference call with reporters Thursday afternoon that she has been clear in her support for securing funding from the federal government for local municipalities.