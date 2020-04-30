CSEA members rally outside Stefanik's office, call for federal funding for municipalities

GLENS FALLS — About 30 people in face masks stood in front of their cars holding signs in a “socially distant” rally outside the Warren Street office of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, at noon Thursday.
The Civil Service Employees Association, the New York union that represents state, local government and private sector employees, is urging federal funding to offset lost revenue to the state and local governments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CSEA Capital District President Ron Briggs said Stefanik was informed of the rally and invited to speak with the participants Thursday.
Stefanik did not attend.
“We want to make sure she understands that we need the lost revenue the state and every community is losing, right?” Briggs said through a bullhorn. “She has a good relationship with the president, she has a good relationship with her congressional colleagues and her senator, right? She needs to stand up and speak up.”
Briggs then led the crowd in a chant, “Stand up, speak up.”
“Stand up, speak up.” CSEA holds rally outside Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s office at noon Thursday. pic.twitter.com/eZ1QpwNWVJ— Gretta Hochsprung (@GrettaHoch) April 30, 2020
Stefanik said in a conference call with reporters Thursday afternoon that she has been clear in her support for securing funding from the federal government for local municipalities.
“We are working together as a delegation, we are working across party lines to advocate for increased financial support for New York, which had significant fiscal costs because of COVID,” Stefanik said.
Briggs said Stefanik is on record in favor of the funding. But he wants a stronger commitment.
“She needs to make sure she is not only saying she’s in favor of it,” Briggs said, “she is pushing her colleagues to vote for it.”
Participants then got in their cars and circled Stefanik’s office building three times while blowing their horns. The bells at the nearby St. Mary’s church were going off at the same time.
Traffic was tied up and customers had a difficult time getting out of the Burger King parking lot.
Briggs said after the rally that he wants to make sure the North Country survives the pandemic.
“Without the needed funding, we’re not going to,” he said. “It’s going to be tragic.”
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
