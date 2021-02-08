Crown Point man killed in car accident

TICONDEROGA — A Crown Point man is dead after a car accident on Saturday.

At about 6:10 a.m., the Ticonderoga Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Route 22 involving three vehicles. An investigation at the scene determined that 25-year-old Ryan M. Worth appeared to have lost control of his 2013 Ford Focus while heading south on Route 22. He collided with oncoming traffic, according to a news release.

Police said icy road conditions contributed to the crash. It is unknown if speed was a factor.

Worth was pronounced dead at the scene by Essex County Coroner Kellie Valentine.

An autopsy will take place at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.

No one else was injured in the accident, police said.

The New York State Police Collision Reconstruction assisted with processing the scene.

