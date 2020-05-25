Crowds bigger than expected in Lake George, say businesses, tourism officials

Still, Moore said there is no question that occupancy and sales tax revenues will be down this year. He hoped that state and local governments would receive aid in the next federal stimulus package.

Moore also said there were not any major issues of people not respecting social distancing and other precautions. People enjoyed themselves in a safe way.

“We were worried about it because it’s been such a beautiful weekend and people have been cooped up,” he said.

Curbside, in-car dining

Mintzer hoped that restaurants would be able to reopen soon — even if it is just outside dining.

“Our restaurant community is also a big draw,” she said.

Restaurants that were open for curbside business were taking precautions and getting creative.

Martha’s Dandee Cream in Queensbury put up barriers between each window to help separate guests.

Mintzer said the Holiday Inn did a takeout barbecue for their guests.

“They did a whole takeout barbecue so people could sit outside and enjoy the scenery and enjoy dinner — whether it was a picnic-type setting or just to be outside since it was so beautiful,” she said.